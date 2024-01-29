Nagpur RSS HQ a ‘no drone’ zone till Mar 28; photography banned in premises

Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) The Nagpur police have declared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters here a “no-drone” zone and banned photography and videography of the premises till March 28, citing potential threat to it.

The RSS headquarters is located in the Mahal area of the city.

In an order issued on Sunday under Section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje said the RSS HQ sits in a densely populated area surrounded by hotels, lodges and coaching classes.

Due to this, the order said, individuals passing through the vicinity could take pictures, and videos, or employ drone videography, posing a potential threat to the headquarters.

“Therefore, I am prohibiting the taking of pictures, videos, or drone photography in the area,” she said in the order.

Those violating the order will face action under Indian Penal code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), officials said.

The order will remain in effect from January 29 to March 28 of this year, they said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)