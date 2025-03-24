Nagpur journalist booked for anti-Shivaji Maharaj remarks arrested from Telangana

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Maharashtra police on Monday said they have arrested Nagpur journalist Prashant Koratkar, booked for making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, from Telangana.

"Koratkar was taken into custody in Telangana and is being brought to Maharashtra," an official said.

A case was filed against Koratkar for making derogatory remarks about 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Koratkar made these arguments while seeking anticipatory bail before the Bombay High Court. However, the court refused to grant interim relief.

The journalist is accused of threatening Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant and making inflammatory remarks that allegedly incite communal enmity.

The case was registered based on an audio conversation between Koratkar and Sawant, during which the journalist allegedly made the objectionable comments.

Koratkar denied the allegations, reiterating that his phone was compromised and the audio was doctored. He also mentioned that he had issued a public apology, as he sought pre-arrest bail.

Sawant had posted a video on social media detailing his conversation with Koratkar, who contended that Sawant’s decision to release the video before registering the FIR was intended to incite communal tensions and provoke a breach of peace.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday refuted allegations that police is shielding Koratkar, who is based in his home town Nagpur.

"Police are looking for him and action will be taken against him wherever he is," the CM had asserted. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)