Mumbai’s iconic Bademiya eatery sealed after roaches, rats found in kitchen

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has reportedly sealed South Mumbai’s iconic eatery Bademiya after cockroaches and rats were allegedly found in its kitchen.

The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence has also reportedly not been renewed for many years.

An FDA official told India Today that the raid was part of FDA’s checks and inspections of restaurants across Mumbai. Bademiya was one of several eateries that were raided.

The 76-year-old eatery has two branches — one in Colaba and one in Bandra. Because of the unhygienic kitchen and lack of license, the FDA closed Bademiya on Wednesday (September 13) and gave the owner a stop-business notice.

An FDA official told India Today that it was necessary “in the interest of public health”.

The owner of the iconic eatery, however, toldthat all their licenses had been renewed; only the FSSAI licence was underway. Regarding the alleged hygiene issue, the owner reportedly said they would be careful hereafter.