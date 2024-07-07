Mumbai: Woman dies after dragged for 100m by speeding BMW in hit-and-run case

A Mumbai couple’s innocuous trip to buy fish at Sassoon Dock this morning turned into a horrific tragedy.

As the couple, who live in the Koliwada area of Worli in Mumbai, was returning home in their two-wheeler, after buying fish at Sassoon Dock, they were hit by a speeding BMW from behind.

The impact was so severe that the bike overturned and the husband and wife landed on the car bonnet. The husband somehow managed to save himself by jumping of the bonnet. However, his wife was not so lucky as the driver panicked and continued driving dragging the woman for 100 meters and to her death. Her body was flung on the road when th car stopped.

The driver of the BMW managed to flee the scene in the confusion caused by the accident,. The wife was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. The victim has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45 years).

Meanwhile, the husband is in hospital and is being treated for his injuries. The police has launched an investigation into the hit and run case.

A report in Indian Express quoting the police said the vehicle is owned by a Palghar-based political party leader and his son was inside the car along with the driver. The cops said the accident took place at around 5.30 am near Atria Mall.

This incident comes after the uproar over a hit-and-run case involving a Porsche in Pune, in which, a 17-year-old minor had allegedly hit a motorcycle and killed two young people.