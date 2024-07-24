Thane woman booked for using fake papers to visit Pak man she married online

An FIR has been lodged against a 23-year-old woman by the Thane police in Mumbai for allegedly using a fake name and documents to procure a passport and visa to travel to Pakistan.



Nagma Noor Maqsood Ali, also known as Sanam Khan, along with her daughter, travelled to Pakistan on a fake passport and visa based on forged paperwork, to allegedly be with a man she had met online. News reports quoting sources said her 'fraudulent activities' happened between May 2023 and July 2024. Serious offence Considered as a serious breach under the Indian Passport Act, both Nagma Ali and her accomplice, who helped her obtain the fake documents, will face serious legal consequences, said a police officer at the Vartak police station in Thane, where the FIR has been lodged. The Vartak Nagar Police has registered a case under the Indian Passport Act against Nagma and an unidentified individual who helped her get the forged documents, reported news agency ANI. In 2021, Nagma or Sanam Khan met Bashir Ahmed from Pakistan's Abbottabad on Facebook. Soon, they fell in love and exchanged numbers. She applied for a Pakistan visa but was rejected. In February 2024, she married Babar "online" and applied again for a visa but in her documents, this time she called herself Sanam.

False identity According to the police, she got herself a fake Aadhar card, PAN card, and birth certificate for her minor daughter. She got these fake documents from a centre in Lokmanya Nagar and used them to obtain a passport in the name of Sanam Khan and then subsequently travelled to Abbottabad in Pakistan. She lived there for approximately one and a half months before returning to India. Her fake documents were discovered on her return to India on July 17. Investigations are on and the police are probing the reason for her visit to Pakistan, who facilitated her travel, and the motive behind her actions. The police are also investigating Khan’s alleged first husband, who was earlier identified as Maqsood Ali, as there is not much information available about him, ANI reported. Meanwhile, Sanam Khan alias Nagma Noor Maqsood told ANI, "...I got my name changed in 2015...During the Covid time, in 2021 I got in contact with Bashir Ahmed who is now my husband through social media...We then decided to get married and our families got in touch with each other through video and voice calls. I got my passports made in 2023. After applying for VISA, after the clearance of all legal documents, I got the VISA. I've said that if an inquiry has to be done it is fine...But I can't go to the police station every time I come to India...I had made this clear that I had gone through legal method..."



