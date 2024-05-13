Mumbai rains: 35 injured, 100 feared trapped after billboard collapses on fuel station

More than a hundred people are feared trapped under the debris of a massive hoarding board that collapsed on a petrol filling station in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Monday (May 13) amid rain and gusty wind. While 47 people were rescued from the site, 35 of them were injured in the incident.

Visuals available on social media show the hoarding opposite the fuel station, propelled by gusty winds, crashing on its premises, damaging cars and vehicles parked at the place.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm near Chheda Nagar Gymkhana, a police officer told PTI.

Personnel of the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

"At least 35 persons were injured in the incident while 100 people are feared trapped under the hoarding," the official said, adding ambulances were also rushed to the spot.

An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has joined the rescue operation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani told the media.

Cranes and (gas) cutters have also reached the spot for rescue operation, he said.

"The injured persons were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," the official said.