Two persons were killed and four injured when a container truck overturned, jumped the divider and collided with five cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Khopoli area of Raigad district around 9 am, when the container truck was heading to Mumbai from Pune, an official said. The heavy vehicle overturned, jumped the divider and collided with five cars travelling towards Pune, he said.

Of the occupants of these cars, a man and a woman were killed, while four women were injured in the accident, the official said. Among the vehicles involved was a Maruti Dzire, which was completely crushed in the collision. The driver and a female passenger of the car died on the spot.





VIDEO | An accident took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after a container overturned earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/baaII2Dukx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, two other female passengers from the same car were immediately rushed for urgent medical attention. Apart from it, two women from another car also sustained injuries and have been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.



As per the preliminary probe, driver of the container truck was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and collide with the cars, he said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver, the official added.



The mishap initially affected the vehicular movement, as traffic on the Pune-bound lane was halted to remove the damaged vehicles. However, the traffic now is flowing normally for both directions – towards Pune and Mumbai.



(With agency inputs)

