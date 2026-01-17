Mumbai Mayor race: Shinde’s corporators move to hotel

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results were announced, resort politics has begun in Mumbai amid suspense over who would become the Mayor.

The alliance of the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won a clear majority in the 227-member BMC on Friday, securing 89 and 29 seats, respectively.

Also read: Fadnavis emerges as key strategist; BJP will have 17 Mayors

On Saturday (January 17), the Shine-led Sena decided to shift its newly elected corporators in Mumbai to a luxury hotel in the city, a party leader said.

Uddhav's 'God' remark

Uddhav Thackeray, whose Shiv Sena (UBT) is the second single largest party, said his party could have its Mayor if "Dev" (God) was willing.

A senior leader of Shinde's party said the corporators were being moved to a luxury hotel in Bandra so that they can "refresh" themselves after a hectic election season.

Another party functionary said the corporators would undergo "orientation", and will be housed in the hotel for a couple of days.

Also read: BJP sweeps Maharashtra civic polls, wins 1,425 seats

Earlier in the day, Thackeray said the BJP failed to finish off his party, which had ruled the BMC for 25 years.

"It's my dream to install a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor in Mumbai, and if God is willing, this dream will be realised," Thackeray said, interacting with party workers.

'God has decided Mahayuti Mayor'

When asked about Thackeray's statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jocularly asked whether by ‘Deva’ his former ally was referring to him or the "God above". "I am also called ‘Deva’, hence I am asking," Fadnavis said, drawing laughter from his supporters.

"God above has decided that there will be a Mahayuti Mayor," the CM added.

Elsewhere, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the opposition has a sizeable number of corporators. "We can topple them from the chair anytime, but we respect democracy," he said.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which contested the polls in alliance with the Sena (UBT), won six seats in the elections, while the Congress, which had tied up with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24. AIMIM won 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (SP) got just one seat.