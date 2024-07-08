Mumbai lashed by heavy rain; schools, colleges shut; train, bus services hit

Several parts of Mumbai city experienced heavy showers on Monday morning (July 8), with the city recording 300 mm of rainfall from 1 am to 7 am, according to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). Waterlogging in low-lying areas The rains led to waterlogging in various low-lying areas like Kurla East, Worli, King’s Circle area, Dadar, Vidyavihar railway station, and Buntara Bhavan. Vehicles were stuck on the flooded roads. “My car is stuck on the road. There is no point on blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job,” one commuter told the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Pedestrians and vehicles cross heavily waterlogged streets at King's Circle amid rains in MumbaiA commuter says, "My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job." pic.twitter.com/2v16Osb8NZ — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

This was the scene in Kurla area in Mumbai on Monday due to the heavy rains that lashed the city.

#WATCH | Buses, cars and other vehicles operate on waterlogged roads in Kurla area of Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city pic.twitter.com/eXvAq5OtEV — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Several trains cancelled Several trains were cancelled on Monday (July 8), including the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen, CSMT-Pune Intercity Express (train number 12127), Pune-CSMT Deccan (11007), Pune-CSMT Deccan (12124), Pune-CSMT (11010), and MMR-CSMT (12110). Suburban train services affected Central Railway suburban train services on certain routes were affected due to heavy rains, said the CPRO (Chief Public Relations Officer). “Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rainwater was above the tracks, so trains were stopped for nearly an hour. Now the water has receded a bit, so trains are restarting, but services are still affected,” said the CPRO. Trains on the suburban and Harbour Line were delayed due to waterlogging, and the stations that were affected were the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kurla, Vikhroli, and Bhandup, said the Central Railway. Schools, colleges closed The BMC declared a holiday for the first session on Monday (July 8) for all government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai. The civic body said the decision for the next session would be announced after the situation was reviewed. BEST buses diverted Mumbai’s bus transport corporation said many BEST buses were diverted from their usual routes due to waterlogging in certain areas. It put out a post on X with the details of the buses that have been diverted.

Mumbai | Due to waterlogging triggered by rain, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route, says BEST Bus Transport. pic.twitter.com/MO8cpwu5YE — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024