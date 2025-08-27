Mumbai–Konkan Ro-Ro ferry to cut travel time by half, set to sail from Sept 1

The much-awaited roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry service connecting Mumbai with Konkan is finally set to launch on September 1, promising to cut travel time between Mumbai and coastal towns by nearly half.

The announcement comes after the successful operation of the Mumbai–Alibaug Ro-Ro ferry service that began in March 2020. The service is expected to halve the travel time, with Mumbai to Jaigad in Ratnagiri to just 3-4 hours, and Mumbai to Vijaydurg in Sindhudurg in 5-6 hours.



Maharashtra Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, who conducted a preliminary inspection of the vessel, said the service would serve as a vital link. “Konkan Railway and Mumbai–Goa Highway are important links connecting Konkan and Mumbai. Now, a new link connecting Mumbai and Konkan by sea is coming into service for the people of Konkan,” he posted on X.

Sharing his personal sentiment, Rane added, “I got the opportunity to conduct a preliminary inspection of it. As a native of Konkan, I feel rightly proud of this opportunity.”

Cuts travel time by half

Currently, the journey from Mumbai to Vijaydurg via road takes about 10–12 hours, while reaching Jaigad requires at least 7–8 hours. With the new Ro-Ro ferry service, the Mumbai–Vijaydurg journey will be reduced to just 5–6 hours, while Mumbai–Jaigad will take only 3–4 hours. This significant reduction in travel time is expected to benefit not only daily commuters but also tourists and locals who travel frequently between Mumbai and Konkan.

Fares and vehicles

The new ferry service offers four passenger categories — Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class. The ticket prices have been fixed as follows:

Economy Class - Rs 2,500 per person

Premium Economy - Rs 4,000 per person

Business Class - Rs 7,500 per person

First Class - Rs 9,000 per person

In addition to passenger tickets, the ferry will allow commuters to transport their vehicles, ensuring seamless onward travel. Fares for vehicles are set at Rs 6,000 per car, Rs 1,000 per two-wheeler, and Rs 600 per bicycle. The ferry has a capacity to carry up to 50 four-wheelers and 30 two-wheelers at a time.

Launch schedule

The ferry service, which was initially planned to commence operations before Ganesh Chaturthi, was delayed due to persistent unfavourable weather conditions in Maharashtra. With conditions now improving, authorities have scheduled a test run over the next five days to check readiness.



According to Rane, the first commercial journey will commence from Bhau Cha Dhakka in Mumbai at 6.30 am on September 1. After reaching Vijaydurg, the ferry will begin its return journey after a two-hour halt.

Second Ro-Ro service

This will be the second Ro-Ro service in the state, after the Mumbai–Mandwa (Alibaug) route that began in March 2020. The Alibaug service, which takes just one hour, has been considered a success and is often cited as a model for extending ferry connectivity along the Konkan coast.

Rane added that although the first phase of the service is connecting only Jaigad and Vijaydurg, the government plans to include new jetties at Shrivardhan and Mandwa, among other destinations in Konkan.