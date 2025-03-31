Two groups clash during Gudi Padwa procession in Mumbai; nine booked

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between groups belonging to two communities during a Gudi Padwa procession in the western suburbs here, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered against nine persons in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday evening in the Pathanwadi locality of Kurar in Malad (west), an official said.

He said that a Gudi Padwa procession was underway when two men were travelling in an autorickshaw carrying a saffron flag near a mosque.

The official said a group of men thrashed the duo due to a misunderstanding, and a scuffle ensued between the two groups, triggering tensions in the area.

Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he said.

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam demanded that the houses of "jihadis" who tried to engineer "riots" on Sunday should be bulldozed.

"Pimpripada in the Pathanwadi area is becoming very sensitive. There is a lot of illegal construction in mosques, madrasas, houses, and shops. They have encroached on roads. There should be action against those who have resorted to encroachment," he claimed.

"Houses of those 'jihadis' who tried to engineer riots on Sunday and attacked Hindu boys should be bulldozed," he said, warning of protests outside the Kurar police station if the authorities failed to act. PTI

