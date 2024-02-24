Mumbai: FM Nirmala Sitharaman travels by local train, shares pics on X
Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday travelled by a local train from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.
The minister shared on X a few pictures of her journey by the local train, lifeline of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
She interacted with fellow commuters during the 30-km ride, the social media post said.
More than 65 lakh people travel by suburban trains in the Mumbai region every day. PTI
