Mumbai city gets 101.8 mm of rainfall in 9 hours on July 8, suburbs just 14.8 mm

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Mumbai city recorded 101.8 mm of rainfall in nine hours on Monday, nearly seven times more than its suburbs in the same period, while some other parts of Maharashtra also experienced heavy showers, said the weather office.

The Colaba weather station, which records weather parameters for the island city, registered 101.8 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, said Sushma Nair, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai.

On the contrary, the Santacruz weather station, which measures weather parameters for Mumbai's suburbs, recorded only 14.8 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, she said.

The island city, generally, receives much less rain than the suburbs.

"The neighbouring Raigad district has received heavy rainfall. Since the Colaba weather station is close to the Raigad district, the weather station has recorded heavy rainfall," Nair said.

The coastal district of Ratnagiri district has recorded 117.9 mm of rainfall, the IMD said.

"We have issued an orange alert (indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Mumbai until 8.30 am on Tuesday. After that, it has been downgraded to yellow (indicating heavy showers during the day), but we are closely monitoring the situation," Nair said, adding the intensity of rain is likely to decrease on Tuesday.

The IMD said on Tuesday that central Maharashtra, which includes the ghat areas of Satara and Pune districts, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and an orange alert has been issued for these places. An orange alert has also been issued for south Konkan, which covers the districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. PTI

