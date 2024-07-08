Mumbai BMW crash: Police hunt for Sena leader’s son; Rs 18,730 bar bill found in car

Police are hunting for the 24-year-old son of a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai after a speeding BMW car he was in knocked down a man and his wife on a motorcycle, killing the woman.

Mihir Shah reportedly drove away after the crash site in Worli in Mumbai on Sunday evening (July 7), said the police, who have since arrested his father, Rajesh Shah.

Deadly crash

Pradeep and Kaveri Nakhava were on the way home after buying fish from Sassoon Dock when they were hit in the Koliwada area. The luxury BMW car is said to have dragged Kaveri, 45, for two kilometres.

The woman succumbed to her multiple injuries at the Nair Hospital.

Was he drunk?

Media reports say the police found a bill from the bar in the car that shows that Mihir and his friends paid Rs 18,730.

Police feel he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

According to media reports, Shah is a school dropout and helped his father in his construction and real estate business in Maharashtra.

Girlfriend quizzed

The BMW was found abandoned in Kala Nagar in Bandra East. Police officials said they questioned Mihir’s unnamed girlfriend to know if she helped him to escape.

CCTV footage of the accused outside Juhu’s Global Tapas Bar just before the accident shows Mihir seated on the passenger seat of the BMW. Mihir escapes Mihir’s driver, Rajrishi Bidawar, who was said to be in the BMW, has been arrested. Apparently, both Mihir and the driver hired separate autorickshaws after getting off the car.

Shah has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well as rash and negligent driving endangering human life.