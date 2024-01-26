Mumbai: Blaze breaks out at timber market, charred body of man found at spot

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) The charred body of a man was found after a major fire broke out at a timber market in south Mumbai early on Friday, a civic official said.

The fire was confined to the wood stock in a large area in the Chor Bazaar locality of Grant Road in south Mumbai, the official said.

The fire started at around 2 am, and 20 fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, he said.

Authorities vacated a nearby mall and a high-rise since the blaze, described as ‘level 4’ by the fire brigade, was raging, an official said.

Besides the fire brigade, police, local civic ward officials, BEST staff and ambulances have also mobilised for the firefighting operation.

A rescue operation was launched during which firefighters recovered the charred body of a man, he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)