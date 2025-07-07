Mumbai bans all pigeon-feeding spots, cites health hazards

The Maharashtra government has ordered the immediate closure of “kabootar khanas” (feeding points for pigeons) in Mumbai due to the health hazards caused by their droppings.

The government issued the order to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Respiratory diseases

Shiv Sena leader and nominated MLC Manisha Kayande, bringing up the issue in the Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday (July 3) said the kabootar khanas pose a danger to the people living around them as the pigeons’ waste and feathers lead to respiratory diseases.

Another nominated member of the council, BJP leader Chitra Wagh, gave the example of her aunt who she said died due to respiratory diseases caused by pigeon droppings.

51 ‘kabootar khanas’ in Mumbai

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Uday Samant said there are fifty-one kabootar khanas in Mumbai city.

Samant said directions would be issued to the BMC immediately to begin the process of shutting down the kabootar khanas and to start an awareness drive about the hazards of feeding pigeons.

He said the famous kabootar khana at Dadar was shut down for two days, but people started feeding the birds again. He said the municipal corporation had discovered that pigeons ate the leftovers of pizza and burgers at Girgaum Chowpatty.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a written response, said unauthorised kabootar khanas in Santa Cruz East and West and in Daulat Nagar have been closed. He said the BMC has replaced them with a traffic island and Miyawaki gardens.