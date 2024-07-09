Mumbai: 1 dead as rain wreaks havoc; red alert for Tuesday too; schools to remain shut

Incessant showers lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas on Monday (July 8), disrupting suburban train services and flight operations as normal life was thrown out of gear in the metropolis. An elderly woman died of burn injuries caused by a short-circuit, while people waded through water-logged streets and faced traffic chaos.

Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune as well as rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain closed on Tuesday, too, due to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD for these areas, an official said.

The weather office has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, Pune and Sindhudurg districts and an orange alert for Thane and Palghar on Tuesday (July 9).

10 incidents of house or wall collapse

The island city received an average of 47.93mm of rainfall in the 10-hour period ending at 6 pm on Monday (July 8), while the figure was 18.82 mm and 31.74 mm for eastern and western parts of the metropolis, respectively.

“In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, Mumbai’s island city recorded an average rain of 115.63 mm, Eastern Mumbai 168.68 mm and Western Mumbai 165.93 mm rainfall. The city reported 40 incidents of tree or branch fall, but there was no report of any death. Some vehicles suffered damage,” a civic official said.

“The city reported 12 incidents of short-circuit, which claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman at Santacruz East. The woman suffered burns in the fire triggered due to a short circuit in a room of Haji Siddhiki Chawl on Datta Mandir Road. Mumbai also recorded 10 incidents of house or wall collapse since morning, but there was no report of any fatality in the incidents,” he added.

Runway shut for an hour

Flight services at the Mumbai airport were severely impacted due to low visibility after heavy rain, leading to runway operations being shut for over an hour and around 50 flights being cancelled, sources said.

Of the 50 cancelled flights (both arrivals and departures) till 11 AM, 42 were operated by IndiGo and six by Air India, they said.

“Fifty flights have been cancelled till 11 am on Monday at the Mumbai airport due to low visibility and heavy rains. Of these, IndiGo had to cancel 42 flights, including 20 departing ones, while six flights of Air India including three arrivals were cancelled,” a source said.

The government-owned Alliance Air also had to cancel two flights (one departure and one arrival) on Monday, the source added.

300 mm of rain in six hours

The incessant showers disrupted suburban train services too. People waded through water-logged streets and faced traffic chaos on Monday.

Some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas.

Heavy rains also lashed the city throughout the day, further compounding the woes of residents and leading to the closure of schools. There was no respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “red” alert for Mumbai for Tuesday as well, predicting heavy showers.