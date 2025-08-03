MNS workers vandalise Navi Mumbai dance bar, police probe begins

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) launched an attack at a dance bar in Navi Mumbai and vandalised the premises, police said on Sunday (August 3).

The incident occurred in Panvel late on Saturday night, an official said.

A group of MNS workers stormed into Night Riders Bar on the outskirts of Panvel, and allegedly vandalised furniture, smashed liquor bottles, and caused severe damage to the property, he said.

A video of the attack surfaced on social media, which showed broken tables, shattered glass, and ransacked interiors of the establishment.

'Sacred land of Shivaji'

"Dance bars have no place in the sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We will not allow such obscenity to thrive in Panvel or anywhere else in the state," an MNS functionary said on the condition of anonymity.

The Panvel police have taken cognisance of the incident and a probe has been initiated, a senior official said.

"We are collecting the CCTV footage and taking statements from witnesses. No one is above the law," the official told reporters.

With agency inputs