Milind Deora quits Congress, ends ‘family’s 55-year relationship’ with party

“I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years,” he added.

“I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party,” Deora posted on X (Twitter) on Sunday (January 14).

Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia , ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party.I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their…

Rumours were doing the rounds for several days that he would be joining the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Only on Saturday (January 13), he had dismissed as “rumours” the speculation that he would leave the Congress for the Shiv Sena Shinde faction.

Deora, who was recently appointed the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, had expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

The former Union Minister of State for Communications & Information Technology and Shipping had said his family represented the seat for 50 years and wasn’t elected on any “wave”.

Deora, son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, had won the Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009. He ended up as the first runner-up in the subsequent elections in 2014 and 2019 against Shiv Sena (Undivided) leader Arvind Sawant.

(With agency inputs)

