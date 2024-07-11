Mihir Shah has admitted to driving BMW at the time of crash: Cops

Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena politician and the prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, has reportedly told the police he was driving the car at the time of the crash that killed a woman and injured her husband.

The 24-year-old accused, who has been remanded in police custody till July 16, has claimed he possesses a driving licence, but the police were yet to recover the document, an official told the media on Wednesday (July 10) updating them on the probe so far.

Statements of 14 people recorded

The police have so far recorded the statements of 14 people, including Mihir’s mother, sisters, and friends, the official said, adding that the police are likely to visit the crash spot in Worli, south-central Mumbai, and re-construct the entire crime scene as part of their investigation.

His father Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician from adjoining Palghar district, is also an accused in the case and currently out on bail.

Mihir ‘knew’ he was dragging woman

Mihir was arrested on Tuesday from Thane district, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, and injuring her husband Pradeep in the early hours of Sunday.

After crashing into the couple’s scooter, Mihir was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the luxury car, and yet he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt, said the official.

Caught on CCTV

The horrific accident was captured on CCTV cameras of the police installed at Mela Junction and Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli.

After crossing Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, other motorists asked Mihir to stop the car, but he did not listen to them and continued driving, according to the official.

During interrogation, the accused, whose family driver was sitting beside him, admitted that he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, but did not tell the police from which point he started driving and till when, he said.

‘Mihir not cooperating’

Mihir is not cooperating in the investigation, the official told the media.

After the accident, the prime accused, his family members who stay in suburban Borivali, and his grandfather who resides in Palghar, left their respective homes and went untraceable.

In conceal his identity, Mihir, booked by the police for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other charges, shaved his beard and trimmed his hair, the official said, adding they were trying to find out if anyone helped him in changing his appearance.

The police will bring Rajrishi Bidawat, the family driver, and Mihir face to face to get more information about the crash and to know the entire sequence of events, he said.

Bidawat, who was accompanying Mihir Shah at the time of the crash, is also an accused in the case and has already been arrested.

