Mihir called girlfriend 40 times after BMW he drove killed woman

A frantic Mihir Shah telephoned his girlfriend 40 times after the BMW he was driving at great speed ran over a woman in Mumbai and eventually went on a run for two days before being arrested.

Mihir Shah hit a couple on a two-wheeler in Worli, dragging the woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, for about 1.5 km. He then dumped her on the road and ran over her again before escaping.

After knocking down the woman the first time, the son of a politician-businessman began telephoning his girlfriend and eventually reached her house in Goregaon where he rested for some two hours.

Alerting sister

According to police sources, the girlfriend alerted Mihir Shah’s sister, who took him to their house in Borivali. From there, Shah's mother and two sisters as well as a friend, Avdeep, left for a resort in Shahpur, nearly 70 km from Mumbai.

Police say the girlfriend may now be detained for helping a man wanted by the law to escape.

Mihir Shah held

The police had already his father Rajesh Shah, who later got bail, and Mihir Shah’s driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who is now in police custody.

Mihir Shah was allegedly drunk when he was driving the BMW.

On Monday night, Shah left for the family's house in Virar. The next morning, the friend Avdeep turned on his mobile phone for 15 minutes, revealing his location. This led to Mihir Shah's arrest.

Shinde’s pledge

The 24-year-old was on Wednesday sent to police custody till July 16.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has declared that the guilty in hit-and-run accident will not spared, however influential they may be.

Rajesh Shah, who was the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena in Palghar district, was suspended from his party post on Wednesday.