Marathwada reels under agrarian distress, logs 899 farmer suicides in 10 months

Maharashtra’s Marathwada region reported 899 farmer suicides between January and October this year, including 537 cases in the six flood-hit months that saw widespread crop damage, government data shows.

According to figures from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional commissioner’s office, Marathwada reported 899 farmer suicides in the 10-month period (January to October), including 537 between May 1 and October 31, when heavy rains and flooding devastated the region.



Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reported the highest number of farmer suicides during this period. District-wise, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded 112 suicides, Jalna 32, Parbhani 45, Hingoli 33, Nanded 90, Beed 108, Latur 47 and Dharashiv 70 in these six months.

Flood losses deepen crisis

The state government has announced a package of nearly Rs 32,000 crore as compensation for the affected farmers in Marathwada, comprising Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur, Beed, and Dharashiv districts.

The excess rainfall and floods caused significant collateral damage (recorded up to September 20) with the death of 12 persons, while around 1,300 houses were damaged and 357 animals perished.

Farmer leader and former MP Raju Shetti expressed deep anguish over the suicides, saying unseasonal rain followed by floods and extended monsoon severely damaged fruit orchards and crops. “This sequence of events has undoubtedly demoralised the farmers in Marathwada,” he said.

Shetti alleged agriculturists received meagre compensation for the damage to crops. “A farmer with a banana orchard had finalised a deal with a businessman for nearly 100 tonnes of crop at a rate of Rs 25,000 per tonne. After the floods in the Sina river took away his entire crop, he got a compensation of just Rs 25,000. There are numerous such cases,” he claimed.

State outlines relief measures

Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal said the state government is taking the issue seriously. He told PTI that the government is spending approximately Rs 1 lakh crore on farmers' schemes and incentives, exceeding the Rs 23,000 crore annual budget of the agriculture department.

He said the direct financial aid to farmers will increase in the future. “Long-term solutions are needed as natural calamities of the scale seen in Marathwada can recur. The (proposed) measures include shifting to controlled farming and revising crop patterns that will give assured returns to farmers,” he added.

The minister said a dedicated committee has been set up to ensure that the benefits of the loan waiver, when announced, will reach the needy persons.

Calls for long-term planning

Meanwhile, a farmer support organisation focused on counselling has appealed to the government to implement a strategic, long-term disaster management plan.



Vinayak Hegana, founder of Shivar Helpline, dedicated to resolving farmers' issues through counselling, urged the government to adopt a strategic, long-term approach to disaster management.

“The government must recognise this pattern of climate change and form a dedicated task force, similar to the one implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. This force should be empowered to address and resolve farmers' issues on an immediate, localised basis,” he suggested.

He said the existing parameters of disaster management need to be redefined in Marathwada, and new frameworks must be established.

(With agency inputs)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)