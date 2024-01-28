Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar bestowed Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav award

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) Noted Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar has been honoured with the Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Puraskar for his contribution to the field of arts.

Besides, Dr Harivanshrai Bachchan Sahitya Ratna Puraskar has been conferred on journalist Hari Mrudul for his literary achievements.

The awards ceremony, part of the 30th Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan 2024, was held in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday night to celebrate the contributions of various people in different fields.

The Maharana Pratap Shaurya Puraskar was given posthumously to Naik Sudhakar Namdeo Bhat, who died in 2004 while fighting terrorists at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the event organisers.

His wife received award as the audience gave a standing ovation to the late soldier.

The awardees were presented a shawl, a 'srifal', citation and a cash prize of Rs 11,000 each.

The event, organised jointly by the Hindi Bhashi Ekta Parishad and Rajastani Seva Samiti, marked the 30th anniversary of the Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)