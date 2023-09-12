Maratha quota stir: Govt to drop cases against protesters; Shinde urges activist to end fast

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday (September 11) announced the withdrawal of police cases filed against pro-Maratha reservation protesters in Jalna district, the epicentre of the latest round of stir on the issue, and urged quota activist Manoj Jarange to end his indefinite fast.



The chief minister also announced the suspension of three police officials involved in lathi-charge on quota agitators in central Maharashtra's Jalna district in the first week of September.

Shinde made the announcements while presiding over an all-party meeting in Mumbai held in the backdrop of the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange.

The activist is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district demanding reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category for the Maratha community.

“The state government has decided to withdraw police cases filed against Maratha quota protesters. Necessary instructions have been given to officials as well,” Shinde told reporters. “The state government has decided to suspend three police officials who were involved in lathi- charge on Maratha quota protesters,” he said.

The police had baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob at Antarwali Sarati after protesters refused to let authorities shift Jarange to hospital on September 1. The police had filed cases against more than 360 people for their alleged involvement in the violence.

CM urges Jarange to end fast

Shinde said all parties attending the meeting passed a resolution requesting Jarange to withdraw his fast.

“Maharashtra is a progressive state. We want harmony and peace among all communities. All parties passed a resolution requesting Manoj Jarange to withdraw his fast. I personally request him to call off his fast. The state government needs time to complete procedure to make decisions (on quota issue),” he said.

“A five-member panel headed by Judge Sandeep Shinde (retired) has been set up to determine the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), including legal and administrative framework, for giving caste certificates to Maratha community members referred to as Kunbis (part of OBCs now) in Nizam-era documents. This will allow Marathas from the Marathwada region to avail quota benefits under the OBC category. The committee formed by the state government has got down to work and it needs some time to complete its task,” Shinde said.

“The Justice Shinde Committee has held its first meeting and has been given one month to submit a report. The government has also agreed to most of the demands made by Jarange. I appeal to protesting people to end their agitation. Jarange is not making any personal demands...he is doing it for his community, but it will take some time for the (quota) issue to be resolved,” he added.

Maratha outfit warns of black flag protest from Sep 15

Earlier in the day, the Sakal Maratha Samaj said black flags will be hoisted at homes of the community from September 15 as part of a peaceful agitation for reservations in jobs and education. The Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella group of several outfits, submitted a memorandum at the office of the divisional commissioner Aurangabad.

The memorandum said Maratha community was given the benefit of reservations during the rule of the Nizam in Marathwada but was dropped from the list after Maharashtra was formed in 1960. Apart from hoisting black flags, the memorandum said community members would boycott celebrations organised by the government to mark Marathawada Liberation Day on September 17. It also said agitations will be held in front of the homes of elected representatives from the community.

