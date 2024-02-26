Maratha quota: Jarange ends fast; curfew in Ambad taluka

Mumbai/Jalna, Feb 26 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Monday announced he is withdrawing his 17-day-old fast undertaken over the Maratha quota issue, but insisted he would continue his agitation until the Maharashtra government starts issuing Kunbi caste certificates to extended family members of people already having such documents, thereby allowing them to avail reservation benefits.

A curfew was imposed in Ambad taluka of Jalna district, where Jarange was on an indefinite hunger strike since February 10, while Internet services were suspended on Monday in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed districts from 6 am to 4 pm to maintain law and order in view of the Maratha quota agitation, officials said.

The decision by Jarange, who has launched fast multiple times since August 2023, came a day after he announced a march to Mumbai to press for his demands related to quota in jobs and education for the Maratha community and coincided with the start of the budget session of the state legislature in Mumbai.

At a special session last week, the state legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent separate reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. Jarange, sitting on the hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, however, insisted on quota for the Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and had continued his fast.

"Although I am suspending my agitation (hunger strike) today, there will be 3 to 4 youths who would sit here and fast every day for our demands. I will also visit some villages and explain my stand to them. They could not come to meet me here (at Antarwali Sarati village) because of restrictions imposed by the home department," he said.

Asked about police complaints filed against him over the quota stir, the activist appeared unfazed.

"If they want to prosecute me, I have no issues, but (by doing so) they will invite trouble. People would get angry, and the CM and the home minister would face consequences. It is their call now," he said.

Jarange's associate Kishor Markad said the 40-year-old activist, soon after ending his hunger strike, was admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for medical treatment as the prolonged fast has adversely affected his health.

A state transport bus was set on fire at Tirathpuri village under Ambad tehsil, police said.

A curfew was imposed in Ambad taluka to prevent any law and order issue in view of the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation led by Jarange, as per an order issued by Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal.

There is a possibility that quota supporters may arrive at Antarwali Sarati village to stop Jarange (from going to Mumbai). Due to the huge crowd, there is a possibility that traffic on Dhule-Mumbai highway and tehsils near Ambad may be affected, the order mentioned.

This may impact peace and create law and order issues. Hence, a curfew has been imposed by the district collector in Ambad taluka from Monday midnight till further orders, it said.

Jarange on Sunday night left Antarwali Sarati and reached nearby Bhamberi village. However, on Monday morning, the activist returned to Antarwali Sarati and started taking medical treatment.

Personnel of the state reserve police force were deployed in Ambad, Antarwali Sarti and Bhamberi villages to maintain law and order.

Internet services were suspended in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed districts from 6 am to 4 pm to avoid any untoward incident due to rumours on social media platforms, an official said, quoting an order of the state home department.

Jarange has been booked in two cases after his supporters staged demonstrations without permission and blocked roads at two different locations in Beed district last week, police said.

In both instances, Jarange was not present at the spots but cases were registered against him because protesters took to the streets on his appeal, an official said.

About 80 people were booked on charges of unlawful assembly, disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, wrongful restraint, and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday said the Maharashtra government cannot remain a mute spectator amid the Maratha quota protests and had powers to maintain law and order.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Shyam Chandak said the government does not require orders from the court to control the situation. The bench was hearing a petition filed by advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte against the protests by Jarange and his supporters.

Jarange has been demanding OBC tag for the Marathas and implementation of a draft notification issued by the state government last month for issuing certificates to blood relatives of eligible Kunbi Marathas. The Kunbi, an agrarian group, falls under the OBC category, and Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits.

The activist has also said the Maratha quota bill may not pass legal test.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday evening warned the Maratha quota activist, asking him not to test the patience of the state government after Jarange levelled certain allegations against deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)