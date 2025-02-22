Maratha outfit members attempt to meet Amit Shah in Pune, detained by police

Pune, Feb 22 (PTI) Members of a Maratha outfit on Saturday tried to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune over the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh but were whisked away by police.

Shah is chairing the 27th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Pune.

Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) reached the venue, a hotel, and were talking to media persons when police whisked them away in a vehicle.

"One of the accused in the Santosh Deshmukh case is still absconding. Despite the evidence in the form of phone call records of the accused, the state home department is not taking appropriate action. We came here to meet Amit Shah Ji and request him to look into the case," an MKM member said.

The Western Zonal Council comprises the states of Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The council holds discussions on a wide range of issues, including speedy investigation of cases of sexual offence/rape against women and children and implementation of Fast Track Special Courts for expeditious disposal of such cases.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, 2024, after he allegedly tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from a wind energy firm operating in Beed. PTI

