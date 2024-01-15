Manoj Jarange to launch indefinite fast for Maratha quota in Mumbai from Jan 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he would launch an indefinite fast for quota in Mumbai on January 26, either at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park ground.

"Maratha community members will set out for Mumbai from Antarwali Sarati village (in Jalna district) on January 20. Part of their journey will be on foot and the rest using vehicles. Our target is to reach Mumbai by January 26," he told reporters in Antarwali Sarati village, the ground zero of the Maratha quota agitation led by him.

I will start walking from Antarwali Sarati village on January 20, he said.

Jarange shared the plan for the upcoming agitation at the press conference. "Agitators will start from Antarwali Sarati at 9 Am on January 20. They will walk till noon every day. Later they will board vehicles and proceed towards their next destination for a night halt," he added.

Marathas have been holding protests for reservations in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. PTI AW NSK

