Manoj Jarange suspends fast for quotas, asks Marathas to 'defeat BJP'

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday (July 24) suspended his fast which he started five days ago seeking quotas, saying members of his community say they want him alive to fight for the cause.

Jarange announced the decision at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

Jarange’s demands

Jarange began the latest fast on July 20 in support of his demands including implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and granting reservation to Marathas under the OBC category.

The activist, after earlier refusing intravenous fluids, agreed to receive them from Tuesday (July 23) night.

"My community says they want me alive. There is tremendous pressure from the community. If I die, it would cause a division within the community,” he told the media. “Therefore, I have decided to suspend my fast."

Slams BJP

Jarange criticised BJP MLC Pravin Darekar and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, alleging they were against reservation for the Maratha community.



He also urged the Maratha community members to defeat the BJP.

He accused Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state's home minister, of trying to implicate him in a false case.

Dig at Fadnavis

He said that Fadnavis was playing “low level politics” to bring his party to power by using government machinery.

Jarange announced that meetings of the Maratha community will be held in various districts between August 7 and 13. Then, a meeting will be held on August 29 to decide the future course of action.