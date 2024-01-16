Mumbai: 1 dead, 4 injured as man attacks them with scissors

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed and four others were injured when a man attacked them with a pair of scissors during a quarrel in the eastern suburbs of the city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Shivaji Nagar locality of Govandi late on Sunday night, an official said.

The police have arrested the accused, Saeedur Rehman Sheikh, under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

According to the police, two of the victims had caught Saeedur peeping into a woman's house. They quarrelled with him and slapped him in front of his wife.

Later that night, the accused, along with his family members, had an altercation with the victims, and he allegedly attacked them with a pair of scissors, the official said.

One of the victims, Sadik Hussain, was killed in the attack, while Nadeem, Javed, Kamruddin and Rafique Sheikh sustained injuries, he said.

Hussain was stabbed in his face and back and bled to death on the spot, the official added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)