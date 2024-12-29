Why NCP minister Dhananjay Munde is under fire from BJP, Opposition

NCP (Ajit Pawar) Minister Dhananjay Munde is under fire from the ruling Mahayuti alliance partners as well as the Opposition in Maharashtra after his close aide Walmik Karad’s name cropped up in the sensational murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed district.

Deshmukh was kidnapped in broad daylight on December 9, pushed into an SUV, and allegedly assaulted for around three hours before he succumbed. His body was dumped on a road near his village.

However, Munde, who met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this week, had told reporters that he wanted strict action against all the culprits in the murder case, even if any of them were found to be close to him. He had also claimed that the allegations against him were part of a conspiracy to finish off his political career.



Massive protest breaks out in Beed

Thousands of people gathered in Beed on Saturday to protest against Deshmukh’s brutal murder even as MLAs from the ruling coalition demanded the sacking of Munde.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, former MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, local BJP MLAs Suresh Dhas, Abhimanyu Pawar; NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLA Prakash Solanke and NCP (SP) MLAs Jitendra Awhad and Sandeep Kshirsagar participated in the protest march that culminated in a rally.

The protesters demanded arrest of Munde’s close aide Karad. While four persons have been arrested, Opposition leaders claimed in the state legislature during the winter session that Karad was the mastermind of the murder. Karad, named as an accused in a related case of extortion but not for the murder, is still at large.

Munde won due to bogus voting: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas said, “Deshmukh, a three-time sarpanch, was murdered in the most inhuman manner.” He also alleged that Munde was elected on bogus voting. “Dhanu bhau, you got elected through bogus voting. Your people captured booths. Those who issued gun licences should face action,” he said.



Abhimanyu Pawar, who was an aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before he became MLA from Ausa in neighbouring Latur district, said the pain caused by Deshmukh's murder was felt in different parts of Maharashtra. “Even if I am part of the (ruling) dispensation, I want to tell the government that if the accused are not arrested, protests will reach other parts of the state. We want justice for the family of Santosh Deshmukh,” he said.

Deshmukh’s daughter Vaibhavi said, “My father should get justice. He was doing social work. He had not committed any crime. He always used to do social work. He rushed forth to help a Dalit community member when he was killed. Till his last breath, he was working for the people. I hope no one meets such a fate. We should all fight together against such tendencies.”