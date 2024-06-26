Maharashtra | Why a group of doctors wish to give up OBC quota benefit

While the faultlines between the Marathas and the OBCs have deepened in Maharashtra following the move to grant reservation to the Marathas within the OBC category, a group of doctors has decided to give up their OBC reservation.

One of them is 40-year-old Dr Rahul Ghule, who has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, expressing his desire to give up the reservation, and return his and his family's caste certificate.



Who is Dr Ghule?



Dr Ghule belongs to the nomadic Vanjari caste, which has OBC status in Maharashtra. His wife is also a doctor. Dr Ghule is also known for running ‘1 Rupee Clinic’ where he charges a nominal fee of just 1 rupee.



In his letter to the chief minister, he said that those who have attained a good position with the help of reservation and have improved their economic condition should now leave it for the welfare of others so that they, too, can improve their social and economic status with its benefits. He stated that he and his family now don’t wish to avail themselves of the benefits of the reservation and also want to return their caste certificate.



Dr Ghule's father was a teacher. He took admission in MBBS at GS Medical College, Mumbai, in 2003 through OBC-NT quota. After completing the MBBS, he started practice in Mumbai. In 2017, he established a clinic in Thane district adjoining Mumbai. He runs similar clinics, where he charges nominal fee, in Uttar Pradesh as well.



Not alone in initiative



Interestingly, Dr Ghule is not alone and 15 other doctors also want to give up their OBC quota. He revealed that he had formed the OBC Medicos Association in the state in 2008. There are 15 more doctors in his association who want to give up the quota benefit.



According to him, there is a rule in OBC reservation that if the annual income of a family is Rs 8 lakh or more and this remains the case for three consecutive years, then such a family comes under the creamy layer and does not get the quota anymore. Their family now comes under this category and hence they have decided to give up the benefit now.



Ending divisive politics



Dr Ghule said that he and his colleagues also want to send a social message through this step so that they can put an end to the divisive politics over quota that is being played in the state over the Maratha reservation.

His colleagues, Dr Vaibhav Malve and Dr Anil Chaudhary, have also decided to give up quota benefits. Dr Malve lives in Kalyan and belongs to Sunar caste, while Dr Chaudhary comes from Teli caste. Dr Ghule expressed hope that their move will inspire many others to pave the way for reservation to the needy. He has also embarked on a campaign titled, 'Leave the reservation, join the society’, to carry forward his movement.



