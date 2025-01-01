Maharashtra: Unique 'jal samadhi' protest over extortion-linked murder of sarpanch

People began a ‘jal samadhi’ in a Maharashtra village on Wednesday against the murder of a sarpanch who opposed extortion money sought from a windmill firm as the Opposition targeted the BJP government and a prominent NCP minister.

Several people entered a lake in Massajog village in Beed district and stood waist-deep in water in an unusual protest, seeking the arrest of the absconding accused in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh that has jolted Maharashtra.

The protest came a day after Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's close associate Walmik Karad, wanted in the extortion case and linked to the murder, surrendered to the police in Pune. He was remanded in police custody for 14 days.

Murder and arrests

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted and killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing the demand for money made from a windmill company.

Police have arrested three persons – Pratik Ghle, Jayram Chate and Mahesh Kedar -- for the murder while three others – Sudarshan Ghule, Sudhir Sangle and Krushna Andhale -- are on the run. Besides Karad, another person has also been arrested for extortion.

The villagers were furious that the police were yet to round up some of the accused although the crime took place weeks ago.

Minister’s associate surrenders

Before his surrender, Karad reached the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) office in Pune in a car on Tuesday. He was taken to a court at Kej in Beed district. Earlier, Karad posted a video on social media, claiming he was being linked to the murder for political reasons.

CM promises justice

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, facing heat over the law-and-order situation, said "goonda raj" won’t be tolerated but the opposition hit out against him over what it said was a poor show by the police.

The opposition alleged that Karad was the "mastermind" of the murder. Karad is said to be an associate of minister Munde, who hails from Beed.

Fadnavis pledged that “until the guilty are hanged to death, the police will continue to do their duty”.

Opposition targets CM, minister

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Fadnavis had no moral right to remain the chief minister. NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad said Munde should be sacked as a minister. NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said Karad posting a viral video while being hunted by the police was shocking.

Even Beed BJP MLA Suresh Dhas targeted Munde. Karad and minister Munde were "two sides of the same coin", he said.