Maharashtra signs 9 MoUs worth around Rs 81,000 crore for industrial projects

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday signed nine memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with various companies for a total investment of Rs 80,962 crore, officials said.

The projects envisaged under these MoUs are expected to create more than 40,300 jobs, they said.

The agreements were signed at the Steel Mahakumbh organised by AIFA in Goregaon, Mumbai, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and state industries Minister Uday Samant.

The projects will come up in Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Raigad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Satara districts, said a statement from the CM's office.

Among the major investments, Rashmi Metallurgical Industries will set up an integrated steel plant in Wardha with a capital outlay of Rs 25,000 crore, which is expected to generate 12,000 jobs. In Raigad, Jindal Stainless Ltd will establish a stainless steel plant worth Rs 41,580 crore, creating around 15,500 jobs, the statement said.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, NPSPL Advanced Material (Atha Group) will invest Rs 5,440 crore to set up a 'critically advanced lithium battery material and carbon complex,' which is expected to employ 5,000 people. Gadchiroli will see joint projects by Sumedh Tools and Hariom Pipe Industries, bringing in Rs 5,135 crore investment and creating 5,500 jobs.

Other projects included Icon Steel India Pvt Ltd's Rs 850-crore sponge iron unit in Chandrapur, Filtrum Autocomp's Rs 100 crore automotive steel parts unit in Wai, Satara, G R Krishna Ferro Alloys' Rs 1,482 crore sponge iron project in Mul and Jaydeep Steelwork India's Rs 1,375-crore ISP project in Nagpur. PTI

