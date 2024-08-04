Maharashtra: Selfie-seeking woman falls into 100-ft gorge; watch video of rescue

A 29-year-old selfie-seeking woman fell into the 100-foot-deep gorge at Borne Ghat in Maharashtra’s Satara on Sunday (August 4), but was lucky to be rescued, more or less unharmed.

This comes within a fortnight of 26-year-old Instagram influencer Aanvi Kamdar’s death after similarly falling into a gorge at Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra’s Raigad.

Home guard to the rescue

The unidentified woman at Borne Ghat had come with some friends and was reportedly trying to take a selfie on the edge of the cliff when she lost her balance and fell 100 feet into the gorge near Thoseghar waterfalls.

A Home Guard brought her safely out of the gorge, helped by her fellow trekkers. She is seen crying and screaming in distress and barely able to climb up the steep slope, being dragged up the last stretch. A video of her rescue has gone viral on social media, though most viewers did not have any kind words for her and criticised her for endangering her life for a selfie.