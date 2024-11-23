Maharashtra polls: This is not people’s mandate, says Uddhav, after election rout

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Tahckery on Saturday refused to accept the Maharashtra Assembly election results, saying the outcome did not reflect the feelings among the electorate.

“This is not the Maharashtra voters' mandate,” Thackeray said, as election results showed that the BJP-led alliance was heading to a huge victory, defeating Thackeray’s Sena, the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

“It is impossible to get these numbers. We do not accept these results,” he said.

Sanjay Raut on rout

His colleague Sanjay Raut added that “there is something wrong with the results.

“He asks how can all (chief minister Eknath) Shinde MLAs win and how can (NCP leader) Ajit Pawar get so many seats,

“We don't accept this as people's mandate; something is fishy in election results.”