Maharashtra polls: Mahayuti allies hold seat-sharing talks, consensus on 173 seats

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar held seat-sharing talks in Nagpur for the upcoming state assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October-November.

The meeting, which lasted for around three hours as per BJP sources, was held on Saturday.

"Yesterday's meeting was in line with the previous two-three rounds of initial discussions that took place. The final seat sharing will be sealed after another two to three meetings," the sources said.

Sources from the NCP said consensus has been arrived for 173 seats, with BJP getting the maximum share, followed by Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Ajit Pawar-led party.

The remaining 115 seats will be finalised soon in a meeting of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, CM Shinde as well as senior NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel, they added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)