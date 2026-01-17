Maharashtra polls: BJP wave across state; topples Thackerays' Mumbai bastion

Breaking the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena, the BJP has emerged victorious in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, and also vanquished the alliance of NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in the Pune civic body.

The BJP will have Mayors in all major cities across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Navi Mumbai. Thane will have a Sena (Shinde) Mayor.

There was a bit of suspense and drama as the results of elections in all 227 wards in Mumbai were declared around midnight. The BJP won 89 and ally Shiv Sena bagged 29 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) got 65 and MNS six seats. The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, bagged 24 seats; AIMIM, 8; NCP, 3; and NCP (SP), 2, and NCP (SP) got just one seat.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to come to power in 25 of the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, where elections were held on January 15, Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis said, addressing jubilant party workers in south Mumbai in the evening.

PM Modi thanks voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters over the emphatic victory of BJP and allies in the civic polls.

“Thank you, Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA’s agenda of pro-people good governance,” Modi posted on X.

Counting of votes in elections in Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations, held on January 15, commenced Friday morning and continued till late in the night.

Results in 2,833 of the 2,868 seats in these 29 civic bodies were also declared. There was no official statement from the SEC on the remaining 35 seats till midnight.

The BJP won 1,400 and ally Shiv Sena bagged 397 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) got 153 and MNS 13 seats in the state. The Congress bagged 324 seats.

The BJP-led alliance bagged 118 seats to surpass the 114-seat majority mark in the 227-member BMC, which is India's richest civic body, whose budget for 2025-26 is a whopping Rs 74,427 crore.

Coupled with a decent performance by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP is now in the driver's seat to govern the cash-rich Mumbai civic body.

Shinde's Sena proves its might in Thane

In Thane, the home turf of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, his Shiv Sena pulled off a victory for the Mahayuti, winning 75 of the 131 seats, while ally BJP won 28 seats. The State Election Commission said the polling percentage in the 29 civic bodies was 54.77.

The high-stakes battle for BMC saw the Thackeray cousins reunite after two decades, only to see their hopes dashed as the results announced so far indicated.

In Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation polls, the BJP was heading towards a massive victory, way ahead of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (SP) alliance. Fadnavis has emerged as the man of the moment, with the BJP under his leadership surpassing its previous high of 82 seats in the 2017 BMC elections.

The success of BJP's ‘Mission Mumbai' has now firmly established it as the key political force in the financial capital.

The result marks a significant shift in Mumbai's power structure. For years, the BMC was considered the invincible fortress of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

With the BJP's victory, the narrative of Mumbai politics has moved from the traditional identity-based ‘Marathi asmita' to a mandate for the BJP's plank of vikas' (development) and urban infrastructure.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane said the BJP and Shiv Sena's strong showing in the BMC polls amounted to a clear mandate for its Hindutva pitch during the campaign, as the alliance surged ahead in the race.

“Hindutva has always been our soul; one cannot differentiate our Hindutva from development,” Fadnavis said.

BJP strong show in Nagpur

In Nagpur, home turf of CM Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, results showed the Congress struggling to make significant inroads despite an aggressive campaign.

Results of all the 151 seats in the 151-member Nagpur civic body have been declared. The BJP got 102 seats, while the Congress got 34 seats.

The Congress, which contested the polls in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, won elections to the Latur Municipal Corporation, bagging a clear majority with 43 seats in the 70-member body, leaving the BJP a distant second at 22.

In a significant political turn of events ahead of the elections, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunited last month and rival NCP factions - the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar, also forged a local alliance in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The BJP won 96 seats in Pune, while the NCP bagged 20 seats and NCP (SP) managed to secure just three.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP won 84 seats, while the NCP was relegated to the second spot, bagging 37 seats. The NCP (SP) could not win even a single seat there.

In an apparent collapse of its urban base, the Congress touched a new low in the BMC elections, and won less than 10 per cent of the seats.

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) emerged as the dark horse in the civic polls, registering notable gains in Muslim-dominated wards across the state.

The elections were held in the following municipal corporations: Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.

