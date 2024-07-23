Maharashtra | MVA partners slam Centre for ‘ignoring’ state in Budget; BJP hits back

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners in poll-bound Maharashtra on Tuesday (July 23) slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for “ignoring” Maharashtra in the Union Budget. However, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hit back at the rivals for setting a false narrative that the state has got a raw deal in the Budget.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said Maharashtra was not mentioned even once by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech, and alleged bias against the state despite being the largest taxpayer.



BJP's bid to save its govt: MVA



In a post on X, Thackeray also accused the Centre of looting Maharashtra by installing a “corrupt regime” and then through taxes.

“I can understand the BJP wanting to save its government and giving Bihar and Andhra Pradesh a huge sum of the budget. But what is Maharashtra's fault? That we are the largest taxpayer? What did we get against what we contributed? Was Maharashtra mentioned even once in the budget? Why does the BJP hate and insult Maharashtra so much? It’s a shame that despite unconstitutionally forming a government and running the most corrupt regime in our state, Maharashtra gets nothing in return,” Thackeray claimed.





Was Maharashtra even mentioned once in the… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 23, 2024

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar, said the state got nothing from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



Wadettiwar said only Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, the two states being ruled by the BJP’s key allies JDU and TDP, have got a boost in the Budget. “Why treat the state that pays the highest tax (revenue) in the country like this,” he wondered while questioning the “step-motherly” treatment meted out to Maharashtra. He said it has again been proved that the BJP government at the Centre always treats Maharashtra as “secondary”, meant only to loot taxes and votes.



“Industries will be shifted to Gujarat from Maharashtra, and this state will be neglected in the Budget too. The BJP is trampling upon the state's self-respect. How long should we bear all this? Maharashtra will not mortgage its pride, and the people will give a befitting reply to this,” Wadettiwar said, pointing to the upcoming Assembly elections.





The NCP (SP) also said that the Union Budget “was not for India but for the NDA allies” in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.



“Did Mrs @nsitharaman just present the #Budget for #Bihar and #AndhraPradesh ? This is a hold on to ‘Crutches #Budget2024. @BJP4India led #NDA government knows that if the Budget is not favorable for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, their government will fall. Mrs. #NirmalaSitaraman presented a budget to benefit NDA, not #India. PS: Neglected people of #Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to #BJP in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha Elections,” posted Clyde Crasto, the party’s national spokesperson, on X.



Mahayuti allies on defensive



On the other hand, terming the Union Budget as balanced, Fadnavis said that the state has got adequate allocations in all core sectors.



“Maharashtra is integral to national growth and development. It remains high on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda. The state has got adequate allocations in all core sectors,” said the senior BJP leader. He also listed the allocations for the state, including Rs 1,087 crore for Mumbai Metro, Rs 908 crore for Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3, Rs 814 crore for Pune Metro, and Rs 600 crore for irrigation projects in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.



The deputy chief minister said it is unfortunate that the Opposition is setting a false narrative against the BJP government by saying Maharashtra got a raw deal in the Budget. “This is absolutely false. The Opposition’s planned response to the Budget is to attack the BJP. They have not read the Budget,” he added.



The other two ruling alliance partners, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, also praised the Union Budget, though they steered clear of making any comment regarding allocations made to the state.

