Maharashtra mulls increasing private sector working hours to 10: Report

The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal to increase maximum working hours of employees in private establishments to 10 from the existing 9 hours a day, according to reports.

The government will need to make changes in the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 that regulates working hours for employees in hotels, restaurants, shops, and other private establishments across the state.

Five changes proposed

It is said that a presentation on the proposal was made by the state labour department to the state cabinet on Tuesday (August 26), and the cabinet has sought more clarity on the changes proposed.

The labour department is reported to have recommended five major changes in the legislation, including the hike in maximum working hours per day.

One of the other changes proposed is that an adult worker be allowed to work for over six hours at a stretch only if a half-hour break is included in that time duration (as opposed to the existing five-hour stretch).

The department has also proposed that the period of overtime for an employee be increased from 125 to 144 hours in three months.

In case of urgent work, it has been proposed that there be no maximum limit to the working hours per day (including overtime). At present, the maximum working hours in a day are capped at 10.5 hours, including overtime.

The department has also proposed that the provisions of the Act be applicable to establishments employing 20 or more workers (as against the present provision that applies to establishments having 10 or more employees).

Officials said the cabinet decided to put the decision on hold in order to get more clarity on the new provisions and their possible impact. They also clarified that the labour department has come up with the proposals in response to a long-pending demand from the sector.