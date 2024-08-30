Maharashtra: Modi apologises for Shivaji statue’s collapse, says he bows his head

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 30) offered his apologies for the shocking collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Maharashtra, just nine months after he unveiled it.

“The moment I landed here (Palghar), I first apologised to Shivaji over the statue collapse. I also apologise to the people who were hurt by the collapse,” Modi said after laying the foundation stone of the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

‘Nothing bigger than our deity’



"Those who consider Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their deity and have been deeply hurt, I bow my head and apologise to them. Our values are different. For us, nothing is bigger than our deity," he added.

“Some people keep abusing Veer Savarkar but are not ready to apologise for insulting him,” he said while apparently targeting Opposition parties like the Congress.



