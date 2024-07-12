Maharashtra MLC polls: 4 candidates from BJP, 2 each from Sena, NCP declared victorious

Four candidates from the BJP and two each from the Shiv Sena and the NCP have been declared victorious in the Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council (MLC) polls.

The voting on Friday (July 12) saw 12 candidates from the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Agadhi alliances contesting for the 11 seats of the state legislative council.

BJP’s Pankaja Munde, Yogesh Tilekar, Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe; Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajrao Garje; Shiv Sena’s Krupal Tumane, Bhavana Gawali and Congres’ Pradnya Rajeev Satav have won the polls.

Each winning candidate needs a quota of 23 first-preference votes. The 288-member legislative assembly is the electoral college for the polls and its current strength is 274.

The Congress has 37 MLAs, the Shiv Sena (UBT) 15 and the NCP (SP) 10.

The Congress had issued a whip to its MLAs, asking them to vote as per the party directive. As per the directive, it is mandatory for all party MLAs to vote for the MVA candidates.

The BJP has fielded five candidates, its allies Shiv Sena and the NCP two each. In the opposition MVA, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have fielded one each and there is one nominee from the PWP. The NCP (SP) has not fielded any candidate and is supporting PWP's Jayant Patil.

The council elections are taking place just three months ahead of the assembly polls in the state.