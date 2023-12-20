Maharashtra may lose Rs 8,000 crore meant for rural bodies

Maharashtra may lose Rs 8,000 crore meant for rural local bodies as the Centre has tweaked the eligibility rules, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the state Assembly, he asked the Shiv Sena-BJP government to speak with the Centre to get the funds which will benefit rural development.

"Maharashtra is expected to get Rs 8,000 crore for local governing bodies in rural areas. However, the Union government has changed rules under which funds can be released only to those areas where local governing bodies are functional," the former chief minister said.

He said hardly any of the local governing bodies had been functional in Maharashtra over the last two years and most of them were under the control of administrator.

"In this situation, it is likely that Maharashtra may lose Rs 8,000 crore because of the Central government's decision (regarding local bodies)," Chavan said.

An adjournment motion moved by Chavan was rejected by Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

(With agency inputs)