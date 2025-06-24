Maharashtra mango crop hit by unseasonal rain, pest surge

The unexpected weather events have inflicted severe damage on mango orchards across Maharashtra this year. Mango farmers, especially those growing the Alphonso variety in the Konkan region, Dharavi Beth (Manori-Uttan), and Raigad, have faced substantial losses.



Also read | Centre, Karnataka govt to buy 2.5L tonnes of mangoes from distressed farmers

Unseasonal rains in May triggered premature flowering and fruit drop, significantly reducing the anticipated mango yield. On Maharashtra's Konkan coast, Alphonso mango production has been particularly affected. According to the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee, the first flowering of Alphonso, which usually begins in February, did not occur this season, leading to a production drop of nearly 35–50 per cent.

Farmers distressed

Krishna Wadnekar, a member of the Alphonso Mango Traders’ Association, told ThePrint that heavy pre-monsoon showers have forced early harvesting of mangoes in several areas.

Mandar Khedkar, who owns three orchards in the Sangameshwar and Ratnagiri talukas of Ratnagiri district, shared his distress: “This year, my yield has dropped by 75 per cent. Even with prices being double compared to last year, it’s still not enough to cover the cost of production,” he said.

Experts note that mango trees thrive at temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius, and even slightly higher temperatures are manageable if they remain stable. However, this year’s erratic weather, marked by cooler days, high humidity, and unexpected rainfall, has disrupted the natural ripening process. The excess moisture has also caused a surge in pests such as fruit flies and thrips, compelling farmers to use more pesticides. As a result, the quality of the fruit has suffered, impacting its suitability for export.

Artificial ripening

T Damodaran, Director of the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture, told ThePrint that pests like fruit flies and thrips flourish in humid conditions, and once they infest the crop, farmers often turn to artificial ripening methods, which are less than ideal. “Consistent heat allows the fruit to develop natural sweetness. But when the plant doesn’t receive optimal conditions, farmers usually rely on artificial ripening,” he explained.



Also read | TN's mango farmers in crisis as Iran-Israel conflict hit exports

According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which falls under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India is home to nearly 1,000 varieties of mangoes. As of 2023-2024, UP leads the country’s mango production – cultivating 25.76 per cent of the total output. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal are the other big producers.

In 2023-24, India exported 32,104.09 metric tonnes of fresh mangoes, worth over $60.14 million. The primary consumers of India’s mangoes are the UAE, UK, US, Kuwait, and Qatar.