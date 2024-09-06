Maharashtra: Mahila Congress launches 'Kharche Pe Charcha' campaign over inflation

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) The women's wing of the Congress party on Friday launched "Kharche Pe Charcha" campaign in Maharashtra to "awaken" the government on the issue of "rising" inflation, its president Alka Lamba said here on Friday.

She also accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of introducing the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', a financial assistance scheme for women, with an eye on upcoming assembly elections, and alleged that the scheme was plagued by corruption.

Addressing a press conference here, Lamba said, "Despite the festive season, inflation has skyrocketed, disrupting the financial stability of ordinary families. The prices of petrol, diesel, gas, vegetables and grains have all increased significantly, making it difficult for homemakers to run their households." "On the eve of assembly elections, the BJP is deceiving women by promising to reduce inflation. Due to rising prices, the festive spirit has diminished and people are distressed. To awaken the BJP government over this issue, the All India Mahila Congress is launching a state-wide 'Kharche Pe Charcha' campaign," she said.

The 'Charcha' campaign was launched by banging empty plates in Versova and Chembur assembly constituencies of Mumbai, she said, adding it will be taken up in all villages and talukas across the 288 constituencies.

According to Lamba, before the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had promised to deposit Rs 1 lakh annually into the accounts of every poor woman if it came to power.

"Although the Congress did not form government at the Centre, in Telangana, Rs 2,500 are being deposited into the bank accounts of women. Similarly, Rs 2,000 are being given in Karnataka and Rs 1,500 in Himachal Pradesh," she said.

"However, in Maharashtra, the BJP coalition government introduced the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme just before the elections to deceive women. This scheme is plagued by corruption," she alleged.

Banks have withdrawn money from many women's accounts, citing insufficient funds. One person fraudulently filed 30 applications in his wife's name to siphon off funds. The government is wasting crores of rupees from the state treasury on advertisements for this scheme, Lamba said.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, who was also present, said inflation and women's safety are crucial issues at present.

'Inflation has made it difficult for women to run their households, and the issue of women's safety has also become serious," she said.

"Women are not safe under the BJP government. The women's wing of the Congress will raise its voice against the BJP government and take the 'Kharche Pe Charcha' campaign to every household," she said. PTI

