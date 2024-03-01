Maharashtra: Madrasa student beaten and spit on for allegedly stealing a ₹100 watch

A cleric at a madrasa in Maharashtra has been booked by the police for administering “brutal punishment” on a 16-year-old student for allegedly stealing a ₹100 watch. The cleric had stripped the student half-naked and also ordered the other children in the madrasa to beat and spit on him.

This horrifying incident took place at the Jamia Burhanul Uloom Madrasa in Aurangabad, which has been renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

The Surat-based teenager, who was enrolled at the madrasa in Aurangabad, had allegedly stolen an automatic watch from a nearby shop. This was purportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area and the shopkeeper immediately filed a complaint.

The stolen item was returned to the shopkeeper. However, the madrasa’s cleric Maulana Syed Omar Ali, decided to teach the teenager a lesson by stripping him half-naked and ordering the boy's fellow students to spit and beat him.

But the cleric’s actions came to light when the incident, which was recorded on camera, reached the victim's family, and they immediately fied a complaint with the local police.

A case had been registered against the cleric and he was booked under the Minor Students Protection Act.