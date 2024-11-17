Maharashtra losing jobs as major projects move to Gujarat: Priyanka Gandhi

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday criticised the ruling BJP for its policies and claimed Maharashtra has been deprived of jobs due to the shifting of some big projects to Gujarat.

Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district ahead of the November 20 state assembly polls, she claimed the ruling alliance leaders were trying to divert the attention from real issues and making attempts to polarise the society.

Targeting the Mahayuti government in the state over its flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, Vadra said women should vote for a better life and not because they are getting Rs 1,500 a month.

The Congress leader also said if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power, it will give Rs 7,000 per quintal MSP to farmers for soybean crop.

Vadra claimed there were more than 2.5 lakh vacant posts in Maharashtra. The state has been deprived of jobs due to the shifting of Foxconn, Airbus projects to Gujarat, she added.

"People are making efforts, learning new skills, but they still can't find jobs. This should have been the government's primary focus, but it has failed to fill these posts," she said.

She also sought to link suicides by youth in Maharashtra to lack of job opportunities.

"Maximum number of youth suicides in the country are happening in Maharashtra. This is the result of the BJP's failure to address unemployment," the Congress leader claimed.

On the slogan "ek hain to safe hain" (if we are united, we are safe) raised by BJP leaders during the poll campaign, Gandhi said the word 'safe' has two meanings - security and coffer.

"But in this country, the only one who is truly safe is Adani. The entire country knows that Adani is the only one who has access to the government coffers, while ordinary citizens struggle," she alleged.

The Congress leader also claimed that key sectors like airports, ports and some of the major companies were under Adani's control, and alleged that government policies favoured one individual.

"The government should be focused on creating jobs, not allocating national assets to one person," she said.

Vadra also criticised the BJP for the alleged lack of accountability in governance.

"During the Congress rule, our leaders were accountable to the people. However, under the BJP, this accountability is gone. Ministers, chief ministers, and the prime minister have become unanswerable to the people," she said.

"Their behaviour is different...they divert attention from real issues and focus on polarising the society," she alleged.

Vadra also raised the issue of tribal lands being allocated to Adani's companies, specifically in states like Chhattisgarh.

"Ask the people of Chhattisgarh how much tribal land has been given to Adani?" she said.

Vadra promised that if the MVA comes to power, it would focus on accountability, job creation and providing support to the people.

"The direction of politics has changed over the last ten years. We will bring it back to where it belongs- with the people," she said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)