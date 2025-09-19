Maharashtra makes e-KYC mandatory for Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries

The Maharashtra government has made e-KYC mandatory for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme after it was found that 26.34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, including men, were enrolled under the scheme and were receiving monthly allowances too.

Two-month deadline

The state government has given beneficiaries a two-month window to complete the process. A Government Resolution (GR) was issued in this regard on Thursday (September 18).

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women aged 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Aditi Tatkare, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister, on Thursday said, "An e-KYC facility has been made available on the web portal, 'ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in', for all beneficiaries of the scheme. They are requested to complete the e-KYC process in the next two months."

'Process simple and convenient'

"This process is simple and convenient, that helps maintain transparency in the scheme. It ensures regular benefits for eligible women; everyone should complete it," she said in a post on X. This process will also be useful to avail the benefits of other government schemes in the future, Tatkare added.

Beneficiaries will have to carry out the e-KYC process every year, the GR stated, adding that "if Aadhaar authentication is not done, the benefits will be withheld".

This announcement came after the state government found that nearly 26.34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, including men, enrolled in the scheme and received the monthly allowance. As per government data, 2.25 crore women benefit under the scheme, which was launched in July 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)