Maharashtra: Jarange withdraws ‘undeserving people’ remark after OBC flak

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday retracted his remarks on the Marathas working under “undeserving people”, which were seen as an insult to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Maharashtra and invited a backlash, saying he wanted to remain focused on protecting the interest of his community.

Jarange has undertaken hunger strikes lasting several days on two different occasions since August-end as part of his agitation seeking reservation in government jobs and education for Maratha community members and has been holding rallies across the state in support of his demand.

Speaking at a rally in Pune on Monday last (November 20), he stoked a controversy by saying, “Our kids are smart and intelligent. However, we are left with no option but to work under undeserving people. Had we got reservation benefits 70 years ago, the Marathas would have been the most advanced community by now.” Although the activist did not take any particular community's name, his remarks did not go down well with the state's OBC leaders who saw it as insulting and strongly criticised his choice of words.

After remaining defiant for a week and braving criticism, Jarange said he was withdrawing his remarks.

Speaking to a regional news channel, he said, “I realised what Prakash Ambedkar (leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi) was trying to tell me. Hence, I have decided to take back my words. I want to protect the interest of my community.” Jarange maintained he did not take the decision under pressure or due to criticism.

“I did not take back my words because of Bhujbal (state minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal) or any other leader attacking me,” he emphasised.

On Sunday, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of the chief architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar, had advised Jarange not to use words that would defeat the purpose of his struggle for Maratha reservation. PTI

