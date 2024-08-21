Maharashtra: Internet suspended, schools shut after Badlapur violence

Internet services have been suspended and most schools remained shut in Badlapur in Maharashtra on Wednesday (August 21) following massive protests against the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls.

At least 17 police and eight railway police personnel were injured in stoning at the Badlapur railway station and other parts of the town during the protests on Tuesday.

At least 72 people in connection with the violence, officials said.

Violence in Badlapur

Additional police force has been deployed in the town in Thane district to maintain law and order.

Badlapur town virtually came to a standstill on Tuesday after thousands blocked railway tracks at the station and stormed a school after the alleged sexual abuse by the school sweeper in the washroom last week.

The protesters hurled stones at police personnel and vandalised the school building. The police used canes to disperse the demonstrators at the school and to clear the tracks for train movement.

Internet services suspended

Some protesters, including women, damaged the school property by breaking its gate, window panes, benches and doors. The school is said to belong to a relative of a BJP leader from Badlapur, news agency PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Pathare said on Wednesday that internet services in the town have been suspended. He said these will be restored after a review.

Most schools in the town remained shut on Wednesday.

Three policemen suspended

Commissioner of Government Railway Police (GRP) Ravindra Shisve said 32 persons have been taken into custody following the violence at the Badlapur railway station.

Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for sexually abusing the girl students.

The school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant. The state government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse.

SIT to probe sexual abuse

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has ordered the formation of a special investigation team headed by IPS officer Arti Singh to probe the incident.

Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, appointed the special public prosecutor in the case, condemned the inordinate delay by the police in lodging an FIR after the alleged sexual abuse.