Maharashtra: Govt teacher held on charge of sexual abuse of girl students in Badlapur

A 47-year-old government school teacher has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Akola district for allegedly showing obscene videos to six girl students and sexually abusing them for months.

The development came amid protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town near Mumbai.

Probe underway

The teacher works at the Zilla Parishad school at Kazikhed, news agency quoted a police official as saying.

According to the FIR registered at Ural police station, the six girl students complained that the teacher, identified as Pramod Sardar, had been showing them obscene videos for the past four months, he said.

According to the case details, the teacher also allegedly touched them inappropriately.

Further investigation was underway, the police official added.

Student calls CWC helpline

The students reportedly complained to their parents about the teacher, while one of them called the toll-free helpline of the Child Welfare Committee and complained about the incident.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee visited the school on Tuesday morning and spoke to some of the girls, following which the case was registered.

Asha Mirge, a former member of the State Women’s Commission, demanded strict action against the teacher.

(With agency inputs)